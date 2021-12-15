May 7, 1934 - December 13, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Donald R. Hepp, 87, Johnson Creek, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 13, 2021 with his son, Daniel by his side.
Donald was born on May 7, 1934, the son of the late Clarence and Clara (Kasper) Hepp in the farmhouse where he lived his whole life.
Donald had a passion for farming, which he had to start full time at a young age after his father was killed in a tractor accident on their family farm. Donald quit school and started farming full time in his mid-teens.
In 1958 he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Chwala. After 5 months of dating they were married on August 9, 1958. She died on December 6, 2020. They were married for 62 years and raised 3 children, Debra, Denise, and Daniel on their family farm.
Donald milked cows until 1997 and sold his dairy cows. He continued to cash crop with his son Daniel and hauled corn until he was 83.
In his free time he was involved with the Platt Deutscher Hall, Hubbleton Riders Snowmobile Club, had driven cars for 25 years for the Jefferson MidState Auto Auction on Tuesday nights, and had attended church almost every Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills. He served 30 years as a supervisor for the Milford Town Board and spent many weekends catering with Capn's Catering.
Donald never missed an event that included his family and friends and always had a smile on his face when he saw someone he knew.
Donald was an amazing father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In his later years Donald loved gator rides with his dog, Rudy, and visits from his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Debra (O. Gary) Wilke, Denise (Dale) Bleecker, Daniel Hepp; four granddaughters, Dennille (Jake) Heiman, Shallon (Tanner) Holzhueter, Rhonda (Chris) Roll, Megan (Chris) Marshall; great grandchildren, Natalee Roll, Mackenzee Roll, Eli Marshall, Benny Marshall, Baby Holzhueter due in January; one brother, Ralph (Pat) Hepp; two brothers-in-law, Tom Chwala, Jerry (Emily) Chwala; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Chwala, Barb Chwala; nieces; nephews; his little buddy, Rudy Bear; Special family friend, Barb Stephan; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy Hepp, Reuben (Shirley) Hepp; two sisters, Margie (Philip) Hojnacki, Dorothy (Brian) Hall; two brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Chwala, Robert Chwala; sister-in-law, Karen Chwala; and two nieces, Sandy Tetzloff and Darlene Wittmann; and his nephew, Steve Hepp.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021.
For those wishing to virtually attend please see the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Heartland Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brenda Marshall and Heartland Hospice for the amazing care given to Donald towards the end of his life.