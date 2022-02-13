Upson, WI - Cody Allen Kressin passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident. He was born April 30, 1995 at Watertown Memorial Hospital. His son's Colton, age 5 and Adeyn, age 6 survive him. He is also survived by his parents, Denise (Bill) Lewis, Upton, WI and John (Vicky) Kressin, Wild Rose, WI, his brother Thomas Lyden, Watertown, Step-siblings, Tyler (Tina) Lewis, Travis Lewis and Jordan Cigelski, Uncles: Bob, Chicage, IL, Mike (Kathy) Myrtle Beach, SC, David (Mike) Kressin, Forest Grove, OR, Paul (Lisa) Kressin, St. Charles, MO, Bill Kressin, deceased, Brian Will, Juneau and Dean (Gail) Will, Juneau. His aunts: Prof. Ann (David Sendek USN, deceased) Kressin, Valencia, CA and Michele (Bob) Proano Kressin, Reno, NV and his grandparents, Wayne and Joan Kressin, Watertown.
In his younger years Cody raced snowmobiles and won many trophies. He participated in intercity football as well as little league baseball and trap shooting. He enjoyed deer hunting, his first deer was a huge eight point buck. Cody worked at a lumber supply company in Hurley, WI. Cody Graduated from Watertown High School.
He loved spending time with his boys, Colton and Adeyn. He was a good father and was proud of them.
Savings accounts for Colton C. Kressin and Adeyn J. Kressin have been set up for them at Associated Bank.
There will not be a funeral service.
