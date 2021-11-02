Watertown, WI - Watertown. Rev. Gregory Caldwell, age 75, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medial Center surrounded by his loving family.
Greg was born September 3, 1946 in Queens, NY, the son of Douglas and Ruth (nee Keller) Caldwell. He graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee, WI. On June 10, 1967 he married the love of his life and soul mate, Patricia (nee Lipski) "Shotsy" in Milwaukee.
In 1974, at Elem Tabernacle, he gave his life to Jesus. With zeal he witnessed to many and served in several ministries, eventually becoming and ordained minister. He especially enjoyed ministering to the youth and impacted many young lives. In 1987, he came to Watertown to pastor Apostolic Gospel Lighthouse on 5th and Dodge. He served for 32 years as Pastor, retiring in 2019. He worked part time driving semi and loved the open road listening to his beloved gospel banjo music. Greg loved riding his Harley, hunting and fishing but most of all loved his family, including our fur babies, Dolly and Harley.
Greg is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Stabenaw, daughter, Rachel (Kyle) Mayfield, son, Zachary Caldwell daughter Abigail Caldwell; grandchildren, Jacob Stabenaw, Alyssa Stabenaw, Lucas Mayfield, Levi Bridges, Miles Mayfield, Nolan Mayfield, Declan Mayfield, Finley Mayfield and great grandson Lucian. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Moran.
A going home celebration will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, visitation 1PM - 4 PM, Service at 4 PM at ABUNDANT LIFE APOSTOLIC CHURCH (995 South Sawyer Rd, Oconomowoc, WI 53066). Burial will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, 1PM at Oak Hill Cemetery (1540 East Main Street, Watertown, WI).
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Apostolic Gospel Lighthouse Building Fund or Special Olympics.
