Steve L. Purtell

Watertown, WI - Steve "Curly" L. Purtell, 69, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee due to heart failure.
Steve Lee Purtell was born on December 31, 1951 in Osage, Iowa, the son of Edward and Vivian (nee Murphy) Purtell. He was a 1970 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. On Saturday, October 25, 1975, he married Kathleen E. Hasslinger at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. They celebrated 45 years of marriage before his passing. Steve was a small dairy farmer outside of Watertown. He also worked for High Life Rubber in Johnson Creek and retired his working career being a local semi driver for 20 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #189 in Watertown. He enjoyed going up north to the cabin, camping, fishing, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Tricia (Craig) Kleinsteiber; grandchildren, Kayla and Cole Kleinsteiber; siblings, Kenneth (Linda) Purtell, Francis (Marilyn) Purtell, Edward (Laurie) Purtell, Margaret (Mark) Knudson, and Phyllis (John) Kiepert; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Purtell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union Street, Johnson Creek, WI 53038. A military honor service will be conducted by American Legion Post #189 at 1:00 p.m. Innichment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
