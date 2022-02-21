Gerald E. "Gerry" Frohmader

Watertown, WI - Gerald "Gerry" E. Frohmader, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Gerald Earl Frohmader was born on July 20, 1943, in Fort Atkinson, the son of Elmer and Arletta (nee Wutke) Frohmader. On May 15, 1965, he married Yvonne Bergdoll at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He served in the United States National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. Gerry enjoyed birdwatching, the outdoors, his daily rides around the neighborhood, card club, and trips to the casino.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yvonne Frohmader of Watertown; children, Scott Frohmader, Bradley (Tonja) Frohmader, and Jodi (John) Pernat, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Morgan Frohmader, Madeline Frohmader, and Jaxon Pernat; sister, Valerie (R. Mitchell) Johnson of Michigan; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Harlow Gsell.
His wishes were to not have a formal service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Jenny, Taylar, Noelle, and Casey from Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.
