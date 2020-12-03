Jane L (Priebusch) Strobel

October 26, 1928 - November 29, 2020
Juneau, WI - Jane Lorraine Strobel of Juneau, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born on the family farm in the town of Lowell, Wisconsin on October 26, 1928, daughter of Melvin and Clarice (Bickel) Priebush.
On April 8, 1945 she married Donald Strobel in Reesville, WI. They celebrated 70 years together. Jane was employed at Pauly Cheese Co. for 10 years, secretary for Dr. Straus for 2 years, Bethesda Lutheran Home for 15 years and home health care for 4 years. Jane was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Juneau. She loved singing in the choir and helping with church activities. She was also, a member of Marsh Haven Nature Center. Jane enjoyed traveling with Don and friends, had a flare for fun clothes and jewelry. Her green thumb made her flowers beautiful and she could decorate anything.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Jan (Butch) Yager of Minnetonka, MN, two granddaughters Laurie (Paul) Anderson of Iowa, and Jacalyn (Rob) Laketa-Kreatz of MN, four great- grandchildren Sade, Marissa, Ashlee, Wyatt and a sister-in-law June Kelm .
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Daniel, grandson Nicholas, and her brothers Dean and Royce Priebush.
A Memorial Service to be determined at a later date.
We are grateful to her amazing, dedicated caregiver staff; Amber, Stephanie, Sara, and the staff at Hillside Manor.
