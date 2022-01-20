Milton F. Wegner

Oconomowoc, WI - Passed away January 18, 2022 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his sisters Ardell Pfeifer, Erline Wegner and Darlene Wegner and his parents Franklin and Malinda Wegner.
Loving husband to Rosalyn. Beloved father to Randall (Lori) Wegner, Kurt Wegner, beloved step-dad to Dawn (Stephen) Coleman, Gwen (Doug) Canady, Wade Stelter and Lana (Josh Viet) Stelter. Special grandfather to Kendall (Michael) Huebner, Molly (Brandon) Butler, Karlie Wegner, Rachel Wegner, Easton Butler, Peyton Huebner, Braxton Huebner, Stephanie (Austin) Henneberry, Serena Coleman, Isaiah Coleman, Jordan Canady and Olivia Canady. Further survived by other family and friends.
Milton belonged to Cooney Riders Snowmobile Club-Charter Member and Officer and Waukesha County Snowmobile Association-Member and Officer. Developmental member of snowmobile search and rescue. He worked for Westbend/Chrysler Corporation for 23 years, The Town of Summit Highway Department for 18 years and M&M Construction-Concrete Business for 45 years. He was with the Summit Fire Department-Fireman as a Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief for 42 years. He was a member of Waukesha County Fire Department Chief Association and the State of Wisconsin Fire Chief Association. He was a member of the Waukesha County Towns Association.
Visitation will be held Sunday January 23, 2022 at St. Matthew's Church 818 W. Wisconsin Ave. Oconomowoc from 4-7 pm. There will be an additional visitation Monday January 24, 2022 at the church from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Immanuel Cemetery Johnson Creek.
In lieu of flowers memorials to either St. Matthew's or the charity of your choice appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomwoc 262-567-4459