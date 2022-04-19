Watertown, WI - Vernon H. Schuett, 81, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Park Hill in Watertown.
Vernon Herold Schuett was born on August 20, 1940 in Watertown, the son of Herold and Leona (nee Maass) Schuett. He was a 1958 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 15, 1963, he married Margaret H. Schmidt at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. Margaret preceded him in death on November 5, 2020. For most of his working career, he had been employed at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson. He then drove taxi for Watertown Transit for over 17 years. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Vernon was very religious and strong in his faith. He was very kind and friendly and visited with everyone.
Vernon is survived by his brothers, Larry (Yvonne) Schuett and Rick (Kathy) Schuett, both of Watertown; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Krista) Schuett and Eliana and Alex; Thea (Jeremy) Paxton and Lucas; Julie (Charlie) Higgins and Joshua; Jeffrey (Kim) Schuett and Katelyn; Karen (Dave) Theder and Mitch (fiancée Katlin) and Aly (fiancé Vince); Lisa Pauli and Lena; brother-in-law, Edward (Joanne) Schmidt; nieces and nephews, Travis (Amy) Schmidt and Katelyn and Tyler; Brian (Erin) Schmidt and Gabrielle and Brayden; Allison (Jed) Munroe and Tavian, Evaney, and Levin; Tonja (Brad) Frohmader and Morgan and Madeline; Danielle (Stacy) Genz and Jordan and Cooper; as well as cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ewald and Esther Schmidt; brother-in-law, Harold "Butch" Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Mary Schmidt.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial took place at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
