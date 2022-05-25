Watertown, WI - Audrey A. Ninmann, 85, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Riverview Assisted Living in Watertown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Dale Vlastnik of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. At a later date, Audrey will be laid to rest with her husband at the Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to the American Heart Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Audrey Alice Ninmann was born on June 5, 1936, in Watertown, a daughter of Richard and Ella (nee Bogenschneider) Hilgendorf. She was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. On September 28, 1957, she was married to Arthur W. Ninmann, by Rev. Wilfrid Frick. Audrey was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. She was a Charter member of the J.C. Riders Snowmobile Club. Arthur and Audrey enjoyed spending time together at Pineland Campground in the Adams-Friendship area. Audrey loved the color purple. Many ways she kept herself occupied included bowling, reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, soap operas, animals, babysitting for family and friends. Audrey really loved family get-togethers.
She is survived by her sons: David (Donna) Ninmann of Watertown, Rodney (Kim) Ninmann of Sun Prairie, Brian (Renee) Ninmann from Watertown, and Bruce (Mary Nehls) Ninmann from Watertown; ten grandchildren: Eric (Kacey) Ninmann, Kendra (Fiance' Derek Potratz), Ninmann, Cole Ninmann, Bradley Niay, Cordell Niay, Joshua Ninmann, Leah Ninmann, Alex Ninmann, Becky (Jed) Ceriacks, Larrisa Ninmann; great-grandchildren: Ian & Rowan, sister-in-law: Loretta Hilgendorf; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Ninmann; a daughter, Lori Jean Ninmann, siblings: Lorraine (Donald) Blackewell, Howard (Doris) Hilgendorf, Allen Hilgendorf, and her favorite buddy Pepper.
The family would like to thank Riverview and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care of Audrey.
