Susanna (Dolan) Draeger

Lake Mills, WI - Susanna M. Draeger, 97, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
She was born on June 29, 1924 in Sun Prairie, the daughter of the late William and Susanna (Kraus) Dolan.
She graduated from Sun Prairie High School, class of 1942.
Susanna married Eldred Draeger on December 11, 1944. He died on February 6, 2015.
Prior to retirement she had been employed by Hamlin and had waitressed at the Pine Knoll Supper Club.
She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women.
Sue volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul for over 40 years and Meals on Wheels. She always enjoyed doing things for others and no occasion was too small for her to send a card to brighten someone's day.
Above all else family was most important to her, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her; two daughters, Susanna Roelke of Lake Mills, Kathleen (Thomas) Rehm of Jacksonville, FL; her son, Bill (Nada) Draeger of Waukesha; six grandchildren, Traci (Tony) Crisci, Matthew (Caroline) Rehm, Dr. Craig (Jennifer) Roelke, Melissa Rehm, Lindsay (Zach) Vanselow, Justin Draeger; five great grandchildren, Scott Rehm, Thomas Rehm, Emily Rehm, Gage Vanselow, Madeline Rehm; nephews, Bruce Dolan and Patrick Dolan; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Dolan and George Dolan, and her sister, Ruth Dolan Skuldt.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills.
To virtually attend, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Lake Mills E.M.S.