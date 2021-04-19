Joanne E. (Imig) Hensler

February 27, 1935 - April 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Joanne E. Hensler, of Watertown, passed away April 18, 2021 at Highland House, at the age of 86.
Joanne Elizabeth Hensler was born February 27, 1935 in Portage, daughter of Victor and Maryon (nee Donahue) Imig. She graduated Watertown High School in 1954. She then worked at Montgomery Wards. She later worked as a telephone operator, in a shoe factory, and Durant.
On November 1, 1958, Joanne married the love of her life, Ronald Hensler, in Rockford, IL. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2019. Joanne always had a clean house. She loved hosting holiday get-togethers and having company over. Joanne always tried to treat others with kindness. Joanne was well-known for her cooking. Some of her favorites were her baked beans, and corned beef casserole.
Joanne is survived by a son, Mark (Michael) Pomponio-Hensler of Juneau; daughter, Vicki (Rick) Peterman of Juneau; grandchildren, Katie (YaTu) Steger of Bradenton, FL, Elizabeth (Dyllan) Jensen of Montrose, MN and Derrick Peterman (Kenisha Scott) of Watertown; great-granddaughters, Reese and Charlotte Jensen and a great-grandson Maddox Jensen.
She is further survived by sisters, Paula Hibner, Jean Schneider; brothers-in-law, Henry Lopez and Nick Schneider Jr.; special friends, Marjorie Johnston of Lake Mills, and Patricia Bredow of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Patricia Lopez; brother, Thomas Imig; three sisters-in-law, Helen "Cordy" Sell, Beverly Kasten and Barbara Sellnow; brothers-in-law, Glenn "Bud" Hibner, Virgil Sell, Bill Kasten and Leroy Sellnow.
The funeral service will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia following the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Terry Turke, and the staff at Highland House and Rainbow Hospice for the care they provided to Joanne and the family.