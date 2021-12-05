Alan B. Miller

April 9, 1958 - November 27, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Alan Bryce Miller, DVM, 63, died on November 27, 2021 at the UW Hospital Trauma and Life Support Center surrounded by family.
Alan was born in Manistique, MI on April 9, 1958, the son of Richard and Lois (Troyer) Miller. He grew up on a dairy farm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and was a 1976 graduate of Engadine High School in Engadine, MI.
Alan attended Eastern Mennonite College and obtained his Bachelor's and his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University with the class of 1983. After graduating from veterinary school, Alan moved to Waterloo, WI in December of 1983, joining partnership in the Waterloo Veterinary Clinic. In 2015 the food animal portion of the practice opened a separate clinic, where Alan created the Country Roads Veterinary Service, continuing to serve many clients in Jefferson, Dodge, and surrounding counties. His passion and love of caring for animals and their owners will long be remembered.
He met the love of his life during a Marshall Community Theater's production of Music Man, where they remained very involved for many years. On November 7, 1992, he married Michele "Kelly" Sippel at Wildwood Mennonite Church in Engadine, Michigan.
He enjoyed time spent with family, cheering on his children in their activities, gardening, many years of coaching WYSO youth football, and napping in his chair with his kitty. Alan was a lifelong learner and bestowed his knowledge on his children and everyone he knew. Professionally, Alan was an active member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, National Mastitis Council, and Dodge County Pork Producers Association. He also had served as the Wisconsin State Bison Association Veterinarian, and past president of the Dodge County Veterinary Medical Association.
He is survived by his spouse, Michele "Kelly", three children; Maddie (Alec) Wilcox, Des Moines, IA, David (Cassidy) Miller, St. Paul, MN, Peter (Hannah) Miller, Ames, IA, six siblings; Roderick (Melanie) Miller, Uniontown, OH, Wendell (Debbie) Miller, Engadine, MI, Christine (Steve) Yoder, Bellefontaine, OH, Jonathan (Diane) Miller, Engadine, MI, Rachel (Steve) Nolt, Lancaster, PA, Leighton (Haiam) Miller, Elkhart, IN, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, David.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Waterloo FFA, or Marshall FFA.
A private Christian funeral service for close friends and family will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with Pastor Amy Engebose presiding. Visitation will be open to the public on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown, from 4:00 - 7:00pm. The family is requesting all attendees wear masks.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Waterloo Fire/EMS, Marshall EMS, Jefferson Fire/EMS, UW Health - Med Flight, UW Health Hospital, Fr. Michael Radowicz, and Jen Brase, DVM.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pn-fh.com.