February 17, 1934 - December 26, 2021
Watertown, WI - Lloyd Arthur Holterman, 87, found eternal life Dec. 26, 2021. He passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Rosemarie and family members by his side at Aurora Medical Center Summit Hospital, Oconomowoc.
He was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Franklin, Wis., to parents William and Julia (Acker) Holterman. He grew up on the family farm located on Oakwood Road and 76th St. in Franklin, Wis. He graduated from Greendale High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course in Madison. He married Rosemarie Frey on June 8, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Martins, Wis.
Lloyd farmed with his father for nine years before moving to Watertown in 1965. He and Rosemarie purchased a 154-acre farm on Ebenezer Drive and raised their family of seven children there.
During his 33 years of farming, he was involved in a variety of agricultural organizations as a board member or leader including Equity Livestock Cooperative, USDA Farm Service Agency, Jefferson County Board, Watertown Agribusiness Club and more. He focused on soil conservation and profitable, practical Holstein genetics and developed the renowned Rosy-Lane prefix.
Lloyd was an outstanding dairyman. He and Rosemarie were named Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer state winners in 1968. In 2001, he received the University of Wisconsin College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Honorary Recognition Award.
Lloyd loved playing Sheepshead. He was most proud of his family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their fond memories of Grandpa Lloyd include: riding the lawn mower with him, playing games of Marble Chase and Scrabble, reading books, gardening and picking berries, making and eating pickles, singing with cousins on fireplace "stage" for him, and having Grandpa watch the dairy show at Jefferson County Fair.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie, sons Lloyd W. (Daphne) of Watertown, Robert (Cheri) of Baraboo, Gary (Shari) of New Holstein, and Dennis (Kim) of Watertown; daughters Diane (Tim) Schleicher of Sullivan, Janet Holterman of Sussex, and Jean (Jim) Thurler of Sussex.
He is further survived by his grandchildren: Lauren (Jacob) Brey, Taylor Holterman, Nicholas (Lisa) Schleicher, Mike (Lisa) Schleicher, Andrew (Jenn) Holterman, Caitlin (Matthias) Lindquist, Aaron (Theresa) Holterman, Alyssa (Elias) Holterman Rosas, Josh (Jess) Bellin, Jack Musialowski, Preston Thurler, Macy Thurler, Cameron Holterman, Brayden Holterman, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Lorraine Michel, Vern Funk, June Michel, Lois Mainus, Earl Holterman and Raymond Holterman.
Funeral services will be Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Mike Wanta officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church with a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.