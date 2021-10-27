Jean M. (Kranz) Runge

Lowell, WI - Jean M. Runge, 84, of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus.
Jean Margaret Kranz was born on October 8, 1937 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (nee Burke) Kranz. On May 21, 1960, she married Earl E. Runge at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Earl preceded her in death on December 4, 2010. In her younger years, she had been employed at Milwaukee Transformer. She was a member of Okauchee Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a staple at Watertown Standard Service Station & Runge's Automotive and Towing Service that Earl operated for many years.
Jean is survived by her two sons, Brian E. Runge and Michael J. Runge, both of Lowell; grandson, Jordan Michael Runge; siblings, Ronnie (Jane) Kranz, Raymond Kranz, and Joan Wendt; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Richard Kranz, Roger Kranz, and Janice Minor.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
