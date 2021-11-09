Charles M. "Chuck" Dowd

Watertown, WI - Charles "Chuck" M. Dowd, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Charles Moses Dowd was born on April 8, 1930 to Moses and Ella (Huebner) Dowd in the Town of Shields. On November 13, 1954 he married Shirley Teich.
He first worked at The Globe Mill, then later at West Side Lumber, Hansen Lumber, Zuern in Watertown. He also worked for the Strause family for 17 years on their farm and lumber yard. He served during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1951-1953. Chuck was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a Bingo enthusiast and play several times a week.
He is survived by his children: Donna (Brian Schweitzer) of Beaver Dam, Rose Dowd of Hilbert, WI, Sherry (Jack) Monosso of Watertown, Robert (Julia) Dowd of Watertown, Jerry (Stacie) Dowd of Watertown; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley in 1994; son, James Dowd; grandson, Alexander C. Higgins; brother, Francis Dowd; two sisters, Mary Endl and Ellen Riley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice Care for the wonderful service they provided.
