Dorothy Mae (Stark) Thorman

September 22, 1927 - July 31, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Dorothy Mae Thorman, 93, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Brook Gardens.
She was born on September 22, 1927 in Portland Township, WI, the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (Toppe) Stark.
Dorothy married Glenn Thorman on February 23, 1946 in Watertown. He died on May 13, 2007.
She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis (Al) Burrow of Janesville; three grandchildren, Kara (Mahesh Mahanthappa) Burrow; Bryan (Keri) Burrow, Chris Burrow; three great-grandchildren, Ella and Bennett Burrow, Asha Mahanthappa; two sisters, Ruth Stenzel, Virginia (Herbert) Vogel; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Ryder, Lucille Stendel; a brother in infancy; and her great-granddaughter, Kacey Burrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.
The family extends its gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Brook Gardens and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care during Dorothy's final days.