May 14, 1925 - May 13, 2021
Watertown, WI - Lois M. Liners (nee LaVasseur), age 95, passed away May 13, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown. Lois was born May 14, 1925 to Wilfred and Verna (Carle) LeVasseur in Duluth, Minnesota.
Lois was a graduate of the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN, where she earned a degree in Social Work. In 2008, she received the Mother Benedicta Riepp Award as an outstanding alumna. She also attended Drake University in Des Moines, IA for a Masters Degree in Social Work, and she worked at Friendship House in Chicago.
She married Robert (Bob) Liners on June 14, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cloquet, Minnesota. They were happily married for 69 years.
Lois, Bob and their young family moved to Watertown in 1951, where he opened a dental practice. Lois was involved in many Church and civic organizations. She wrote and performed historical narratives. A favorite was her portrayal of Margarethe Meyer Schurz on 100th anniversary of the founding of the First Kindergarten. Lois was a social worker for many years at Bethesda Lutheran Home and at St. Colletta's. Lois' life was rooted in service of others. She and Bob served 65 mission trips to 12 countries, bringing dental health to places in the world that had not heard of a dentist. She was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International for her exemplary service. Lois and Bob enjoyed their retirement on Butternut Island (Hustisford).
Lois is survived by 3 children: Anne (Duane) Brett, Mary Schuett, David (Julie) Liners; 10 grandchildren: Dustin (Amy) Schuett, Sara (Gabriel) Ruiz, Jennifer (Viet) Schuett, Jill (Mitch) Bruckert, Heather Gerneztke, Eric Liners, Robert Liners, Anne Liners, Todd Brett, Stacy (Nick) Wenner, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by other family and dear friends, especially Karen, Dennis, Christopher and Rebecca Foelker, and Luis Mattioli of Buenos Aires.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert, and her husband Robert in 2016. She is further preceded in death by her son Stephen in 2015, Stephen's wife Rosie in 2005, and Grandson Shawn Schuett in 2013.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lois LaVasseur Liners Scholarship Fund at the College of St. Benedict or to the Kilimambogo (Kenya) Orphanage would be appreciated.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 21, with burial immediately after at St. Henry Cemetery. The Mass will be presided by Monsignor Daniel Ganshert. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10 am until the time of service.
