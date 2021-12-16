Watertown, WI - Robert E. Evans II, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his large, loving family.
Robert Eugene Evans II was born on February 7, 1957 in Paw Paw, Michigan, the son of Robert Eugene Evans I and Martha Beatrice (nee BenDeWalker) Evans. On December 10, 2012, he married Pamela Borchardt at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He served in the United States Army. He had been employed as a Correctional Sergeant for the Department of Corrections. His personal and professional efforts earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He was extremely reliable and vigilant and was a mentor and a friend to many of his peers. Robert was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown and was confirmed on March 25, 2013. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, watching races, and drinking coffee. He loved joking around, BBQs, and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his mother, Martha Evans; wife, Pamela Evans; children, Joshua (Nicole) Evans, Nathanael (Jennifer) Evans, Christina Evans, Sean (Melissa) Evans, Robert Evans, Kevin Evans, Jason (Aubrey) Evans, and Crystal-Rae (Eric) Walton; step-children, James Johnson II, Wesley (Amanda) Olson, Jacob Olson, Cody Olson, Alicia Yager, Elijah Yager, Emily Yager, Anthony Johnson, and Kenneth Lawrence; numerous grandchildren; sisters, Roberta (Ralph) McIntosh, April Stith, and Shari Eckstrom; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
