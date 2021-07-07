Alice B Palmer

July 6, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Alice Mae Palmer (nee Bach/Back) was born to eternal life at the age of 94 on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. Alice was born in Waukesha on December 5, 1926, the daughter of the Elmer and Marie (Kroyer) Bach. She grew up in Hartland, graduated from Hartland High School and then the Marquette University School of Dental Hygiene. On January 13, 1952 she married Raymond L. Palmer, making their home in Oconomowoc for the next 70 years. Raymond preceded Alice in death on January 16, 1987.
Alice is preceded in death by her father in 1957; mother in 1997; husband, Raymond; sister, Alta in 1943; grandson, Ryan S. Palmer in 2005; and special friend of many years, Herbert A. Burchardt in 1999.
Alice is survived by her children, Scott (Madeleine) Palmer and Cynthia (Douglas J.) Stone; three granddaughters, Amy (Daniel) Larson, Amber (Kyle) Larscheidt, and April Stone; great-grandchildren, Violet Faith and Charlotte Ryann Larson, and Abigail Sunshine and Owen Michael Larscheidt.
Alice spent many hours volunteering; 22 years at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, 14 years at Old World Wisconsin, 14 years at President of Branch 8000 of Lutheran Brotherhood and four years with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. She avidly pursued her hobby of genealogy, publishing "My Dutch Heritage-Family Back" in 1995. Alice worked as a dental hygienist for 16 years with Dr. G. W. Newgard in Delafield, followed by 22 years as a public health hygienist for the Watertown School District. Alice was avidly known as the "Tooth Lady."
Alice was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hartland where she taught Sunday School and DVBS, and was a lay catechist. She was a board member and ALC district Officer. Later in life, Alice was a dual member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun.
The funeral service for Alice will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (W299 N5782 County Road E) Hartland with Rev. Matthew Rose officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Hartland Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior's Lutheran Church Hand bell Fund.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue, Hartland
262-367-2156