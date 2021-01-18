Gale Preinfalk

February 11, 1957 - January 16, 2021
Watertown, WI - Gale L. Preinfalk, 63, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Gale was born on February 11, 1957 in Watertown to Ira and Phyllis (Bergdoll) Preinfalk. She worked at Brandt's in Watertown for many years. She enjoyed spending time in bowling leagues and playing darts. Gale was always ready for a road trip and often talked about her travels with her nephews or trips to the Casino. Gale enjoyed many things in life including playing bingo, the Packers, Brewers, and visits with family and friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time spoiling her great niece and nephew.
Gale is survived by her beloved mother Phyllis of Watertown, brother Randall (Peggy) Preinfalk of Watertown, nephew Jason (Nadine) Preinfalk and their children Helena and Everett of Watertown, and nephew Bryant Preinfalk of Watertown. She is further survived by other family and friends.
Gale was proceeded in death by her father Ira Preinfalk.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church with the Rev. Peter Wells presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00AM until the time service. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.