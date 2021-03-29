June 5, 1958 - March 26, 2021
Hustisforf, WI - Robert E. "Butch" Key, of Hustisford, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 62 years. He was born June 5, 1958 in Hartford, WI, the son of Robert H. and Dorothy (nee Grinwald) Key. Butch proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, for 4 years on the USS Butte, completing 3 cruises across the Mediterranean. He continued to live a life of service upon his return home, joining the communities of Hustisford and Iron Ridge on the Fire Department for 25 years, and the EMS for over 20 years.
Butch enjoyed riding motorcycles his entire life. As a young man, Butch worked on the family farm, and also helped other local farmers for many years. Even as a boy, Butch's inquisitive mind led him to take things apart and rebuild them. These skills were utilized in his adult life and throughout his working career. Butch was very mechanically inclined, and enjoyed rebuilding and restoring vehicles. He relished working with his hands, and had also honed his woodworking skills.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 37 years, his treasured son Brian (Tamara) of Hustisford, and his precious grandsons, Oliver and Jaedyn. Butch is also survived by his brothers, Steven (Jody) Key of Neosho, and Jim (Barb) Key of Neosho, and his sisters, Deborah (Alex) Key of Florida, and Bonnie (Mike) Thesing of Minnesota, and nieces, nephews, other relatives, department family, and friends.
Visitation is Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 269 N. Lake Street, Hustisford, from 2:30 - 5 p.m. Funeral service will follow at church at 5 p.m. Rev. Jonathan Loescher is officiating. Interment Monday at Hustisford Cemetery at 10 a.m. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hustisford is serving the family.