Terrence D. "Terry" Schliewe

Watertown, WI - Terrence "Terry" D. Schliewe, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Terrence Dean Schliewe was born on August 4, 1945 in Ixonia, the son of Gerhard and Margaret (nee Weege) Schliewe. He was a 1963 graduate of Watertown High School. On August 13, 1966, he married Virginia "Gin" Hensler at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Terry had been employed at Perry Printing in Waterloo for over 40 years until they closed their doors in 2004. He then drove Lycon truck for Kopplin Excavating and John Hemrick, and mowed for John Christian Landscaping. He also bartended at M&M Bar in Watertown and drove for Watertown Movers. He enjoyed his mornings spent with the "Men's Breakfast Club" at Zwieg's. Terry enjoyed mowing the lawn and working in his shop. He was a very loving man who cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his wife, Gin Schliewe of Watertown; children, Matthew Schliewe and Tonya (Tracy) Nimmer; grandchildren, Mitchell Schliewe, Hunter Schliewe, and Dustin Nimmer; siblings, Richard Schliewe of Oconomowoc, Margo (Dennis) Cullen of Virginia, Terry (Virginia) Schliewe of Watertown, Dave (Bonnie) Schliewe of Watertown, Lucy Schliewe of Fort Atkinson, Chris Greene of Appleton, Tammy Stoll of Watertown, and Gene Schliewe of Utah; brother-in-law, John Kohn of Oconomowoc; sister-in-law, Colleen Schliewe of Watertown; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Merry Kohn; and brother, Thomas Schliewe.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held. Entombment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Livestream will be posted on the Hafemeister Funeral Home Facebook page just prior to the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or Shriners International. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
