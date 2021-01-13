December 8, 1947 - January 11, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Richard J. Smith, 73, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Richard Jaye Smith was born on December 8, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Jaye Counel and Mary (nee Jones) Smith. He was raised in Alabama. On July 22, 1971, he married Hildegard "Hilda" E. Huettel in Waco, Texas. Hilda preceded him in death on December 13, 2011. Richard served in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring in 1988 with the rank of Staff Sargent. He was on active duty during the Vietnam War. He served as a Flight Engineer in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina followed by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He enjoyed his time spent in North Carolina.
Richard is survived by his sons, Richard (Shari) Smith of Holland, Michigan and Jason (Heather Sigwald) Smith of Watertown; grandchildren, Anna Smith, Andrew Smith, Lucas Smith, and Josef Nigl; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Charles Smith and George Smith.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.