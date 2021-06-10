August 5, 1929 - June 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Carl L. Ullrich, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church following the service for fellowship. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Carl Louis Ullrich was born August 5, 1929, in Watertown, son of Ferdinand and Virginia (nee Gehrke) Ullrich. He graduated Watertown High School and was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Carl married the former Virginia Dantuma on March 3, 1951, at Watertown Moravian Church. He became a Master Plumber, working at Otto Biefeld Company, Gusi Inc., and Kehr Brothers Inc.
Carl loved helping others, using his skills as an element of his faith. He dedicated much of his time to the church, serving as secretary to the Church Council and as a Trustee, going on mission trips, but mostly doing building maintenance. Carl enjoyed watching Wisconsin Sports, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He liked playing cards. His favorites were Solitaire and Sheepshead. Later in life, Carl learned to play Trombone.
Carl is survived by his children, Rev. Duane (Susan) Ullrich of NYC; Joann (Linn) Fahrenkrug of Davenport, IA; Susan (Jeffrey) Cashin of Port Washington; grandchildren, Nathan Ullrich, Elise Fahrenkrug, Megan Fahrenkrug, Andrew Cashin, and Laura Cashin; sister, Ruth (Roland) Rueckert of Madison; sister-in-law Rose Ullrich; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents; and brother, Edward Ullrich.