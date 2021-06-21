Tammy A. (Kuhl) Hafenstein

June 11, 1971 - June 16, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Tammy A. Hafenstein, 50, Lake Mills, WI died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Horicon, WI.
Tammy was born on June 11, 1971 in Columbus, WI, the daughter of Lawrence "Larry" and Shirley (Bachmann) Kuhl. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waterloo, WI.
In 1989, Tammy graduated from Waterloo High School and later earned an Associate Degree in Accounting and an Associate Degree in Interior Design from Madison College.
While attending college, Tammy met Brian Hafenstein. In November of 1990 Brian proposed to Tammy on the roof of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center while attending a military ball. On August 31st 1991, Tammy and Brian were married at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Tammy started a painting and interior design company, Kuhl Painting and Design, operated her own Facebook page, Tammy Hafenstein Artist, was a certified cabinet designer and NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association) member, bookkeeper for Brian's business, performed CAD drafting and telecommunications design for Hughes Communications, and cared for many animals at her hobby and rescue farm, The Sunset Hill Farm, with hopes of having a future event venue and petting zoo. Tammy also spent many hours supporting all of the military units Brian has been a member of.
Tammy enjoyed many hobbies. She was an avid artist spending countless hours drawing for both personal and professional upshots. She was an active gardener and florist. She enjoyed outdoor activities including kayaking, canoeing, camping, bike riding, volleyball, bowling, music, theater and the arts.
Tammy was a very amazing, selfless and loving person. She found great joy in attending all her family's activities and sports. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who would give everything she could without ever wanting anything in return.
Survivors include her husband, Brian; their children, Danny (Anne) Hafenstein, Dustin (Lisa) Hafenstein, Laura (Matthew Lewis) Hafenstein, Sarah Hafenstein; her mother, Shirley Kuhl; three brothers, Jeff Kuhl, Mike Kuhl, Terry (Kelly) Kuhl; mother-in-law, Donna Hafenstein; sister-in-law, Tammy (Tracy) Gleesing; brother-in-law, Brent (Jackie Hein) Hafenstein; many nieces, nephews, and other close relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence "Larry" Kuhl on April 8, 2015 and her father-in-law, Jerome "Jerry" Hafenstein on September 19th 1994.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Reeseville, WI.
Following burial, a celebration of Tammy's Life will continue at The Sunset Hill Farm.
If desired, memorials can be sent to the Hafenstein Family through The Vintage Flip in Lake Mills, WI.