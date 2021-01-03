Eleanor P. "Ellie" Hertel

November 8, 1935 - December 31, 2020
Watertown, WI - Eleanor "Ellie" P. Hertel, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Bernard Catholic Church, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eleanor Patricia Taranto was born on November 8, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Anthony and Adeline Taranto. On May 4, 1974, she married Charles "Chuck" A. Hertel at their home in Watertown. Chuck preceded her in death on April 14, 2010. She had been employed as a real estate agent for C.A. Hertel Real Estate in Watertown. Ellie was strong in her faith, kind and loving, and had a beautiful voice. She loved to entertain friends and family and enjoyed reading.
Ellie is survived by a daughter, Dawn Zillmer of Watertown; grandsons, David (Dana) Neitzel, Tony Zillmer, and Timmy Zillmer; great-grandchildren, Lilly Neitzel, Charlie Neitzel, Amelia Neitzel, Bentley Zillmer, and Maverick Zillmer; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Victoria Neitzel; and a son, David Higgins.
The family would like to thank Heritage Homes and Marquardt Health Center for the loving care they provided.