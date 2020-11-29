Edward C. Hammann

March 9, 1927 - November 25, 2020
Juneau, WI - Eddie died peacefully at his home in Juneau November 25, 2020, age 93 years.
He was born in Burnett son to Cora (Dummann) Edgar Hammann
November 12, 1947, he married the love of his life Lorraine Lauersdorf at St John's Lutheran Church Juneau where he remained a faithful member, serving the Church as an usher for many, many years. Eddie had a passion for farming all of his life, he farmed in Burnett, worked at the Nehl's Farms in Juneau and later retired from the Dodge County Co-op. When he retired, he continued being a relief milker to help other farmers enjoy time off! He also loved gardening, so much he tilled up many friends and neighbors' gardens to help them with their love of gardening as well. Eddie loved going to polka dances with his wife Lorraine. In heaven there is no beer that's why he drank it here - loved having a couple of beers with friends and family!! Avid listener to Uncle Bill's barn show - where he was known as the Rolling Prairie Taxi Cab Driver! Can't forget his love for fishing - loved to share fishing adventures with his children/grand-children and great-grand-children.
Eddie will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 73 years Lorraine, daughters Barbara Schaalma, Juneau, Beverly (Michael) Rennhack, Reeseville and son David (Laurie) Hammann of Watertown. Grandchildren: Jerry (Brenda) Schaalma, Joel (Mellisa) Schaalma, Jean Schaalma, Jennifer Rabehl, Janice (Craig) Smith, Adam (Jamie) Rennhack, Ruth (Joe) Grueneberg, Scott Lipscomb, Robyn Rist and David Hammann Jr. Great-Grandchildren: Jay (Ciera) Schaalma, Erin (Jessy Schuster) Schaalma, Conrad Schaalma, Gillianna Schaalma, Nick Kufalk, Jerry Rabehl, Bradley Rabehl, Collin Smith, Bailey Rennhack, Madison Rennhack, Hunter Fretzel, Mason Prevort, Sean Grueneberg and Josi Grueneberg. Great Great Grandchildren: Ayden Schaalma and Arie Schaalma, sister-in-law June (late Elmer) Hammann, Waupun. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora + Edgar, Sister/Brother-in-law, Esther + William Stensaas, Burnett, Brother Elmer, Waupun, twin infant brothers Harlan + Harold, 2 children at birth and son-in-law Alfred Schaalma.
Visitation is Tuesday December 1, 2020 from Noon-1PM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran in Juneau. Funeral service will follow at 1PM at church. Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam, WI
He will always be remembered for his willingness to help others-hard work and dedication. Not to mention his smile, he always had a smile with a little laugh for all. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Beaver Dam Hospice - their wonderful support and help was greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Dam Hospice, St John's Lutheran Church, Juneau or of one's choice.
Family has requested that everyone wear a face mask.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Your online condolences can be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com