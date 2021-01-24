Avis M. Bartelme

January 19, 2021
Dousman, WI - Avis Marion Bartelme (nee' Anderson) went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her Three Pillars residence in Dousman, at the age of 95.
Avis was born at home in Juneau County, Wisconsin on October 28, 1925, the daughter of Avery and Mabel Anderson (nee' Olson). She was a graduate of Waukesha High School. Avis married Jack Paul Bartelme of Manitowoc on January 20, 1945.
She will be dearly missed by her sons Milton (Diane) Bartelme, Scott Bartelme, Jack Bartelme II, and foster daughter Esilda King; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Avis is also survived by her sisters Kathleen (Tom) Hunt, Carol Jean Stache, and sister-in-law Marilyn Oestreich.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband Jack Paul Bartelme Sr. (2002), son Michael Paul (1967), daughter Patricia Ann (Erv) Tietz (2000), daughter Dolly Mae Justman (2013); her parents Avery and Mabel Anderson; brothers Keith, Leonard, Lyle, and Marvin Anderson; and sisters Viola Paulson, Geneva Frank, and Donna Pasternock.
A visitation will be held on January 29, 2021 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066). A service will follow with Pastor Wes Werner presiding and eulogy by Suzanne Frank. Avis will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown after the service.