August 20, 1935 - March 1, 2021
Watertown, WI - Raleigh H. Illgen, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek with Rev. Dale Vlastnik officiating. Military honors will take place at the church following the service. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at the Town of Farmington Cemetery. To view a live stream of the service, visit the Hafemeister Funeral Home Facebook page. A recording of the service will also be available on the Hafemeister Funeral Home Youtube page as well as www.hafemeisterfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St John's Lutheran Church, or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Raleigh Henry Illgen was born on August 20, 1935 in Milwaukee, the son of William and Theresa (nee Odenbrett) Illgen. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army and served from 1955 to 1957. While he was stationed in New Jersey, he met the love of his life Patsy Conroy on his 21st birthday. They were married on March 30, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two days later he and his bride moved to Wisconsin. In 1968 he fulfilled his dream of owning a farm when they bought Illgen Acres. Together Raleigh and Patsy raised Prime Veal for 28 years. During that time Raleigh also worked full time as an asbestos worker through local 19 and was a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers. He had a love for aviation, and got his pilot's license at age 40. Flying his airplanes from his airport, Illgen's Air Patch, brought him great joy. He was a life member of EAA 98582 and EAA Chapter 320. He was also an avid hunter and a life member of the NRA. He loved riding his 4-wheeler through the woods and around the farm to feed the fish in the ponds.
Raleigh is survived by his wife, Patsy Illgen of Watertown; children, John (Melodie) Illgen of Green Bay, Bill (Philomena) Illgen of Reedsville, and Theresa (Gary) Forkert of Columbus, Indiana; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Krissy) Marks, Melanie (Michael) Koslowski, Henry Illgen, Raleigh Christian (Reiko) Illgen, Johnathan Illgen, Anna Heatherly, Jacob (Malorie Lovelace) Huebel, Jenna (Alex) Bednarek, Rebecca (Matt Hutson) Huebel, and Philip (Jessica Whitehead) Forkert; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Marasch, Ava Marasch, Lola Marasch, Alex Marks, Ben Marks, Sophia Marks, Ashlee Marks, Cassidy Griffin, Jackson Griffin, Lexi Lovelace, Emily Huebel, Benson Bednerak, Conrad Bednerak, and Carson Hutson; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herbert (Evelyn) Illgen.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the hospice staff of Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana and Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful care.