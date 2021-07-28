July 25, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Marilyn B. "Lynn" Carlson passed on July 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer and later dementia. Lynn was a loving and dedicated wife of 52 years to Clifford Carlson until his passing a few short months ago on April 11th 2021.
She leaves behind her children, Mark (Jodie) Carlson, Landy (Michael) Brown; and beloved grandchildren, Connor Carlson, Brady Carlson and Henry Brown. She is further survived by her sister, Dorothy (Larry) Bischoff; in-laws, Roger (Linda) Carlson, Stanley (Sharon) Carlson, Lyman (Dee) Carlson, Bruce (Bonnie) Carlson, Douglas (Donna) Carlson, Marilyn (Terry) Wolf and Jan (Jim) Mihal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hilda Kirchoff.
Lynn was born and raised in Hustisford, WI, growing up on the family farm. She graduated from Hustisford High School in 1954. Lynn attended beauty school and worked as a beautician in Oconomowoc. She married Cliff in August of 1968.
Lynn loved being a mother. She was an amazing cook and baker. She enjoyed entertaining, and loved to have a full table with family and friends. Lynn was well known for her meticulous work framing pictures at the Color Center and Color Center II of which she and Cliff owned in Oconomowoc for many years.
Lynn enjoyed baking, gardening, boating, and most of all, time spent with family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Grandma's chicken noodle soup and cookie deliveries were absolutely the best! Lynn was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Church.
Due to COVID & Marilyn's health, Cliff's services were delayed. A Celebration of Life will be held for Marilyn & Clifford Carlson on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A visitation will be held for friends and family from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee, followed by a celebration at Okauchee Lions Park in the Bertrand Family Pavilion.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church.
A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Shorehaven for the compassionate care she received.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.
262-567-4457 or www.pagenkopf.com