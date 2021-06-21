May 27, 1959 - June 20, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Dean H. Weber (Giz), 62, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.
Dean was born on May 27, 1959 to Harris and Beverly (Erickson) Weber. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1977. He was a lifelong resident of Waterloo and worked in the area his entire life. As a boy, Dean loved summers on the family farm. Dean enjoyed hunting and going up North with family and friends. Dean was known by all who knew him well, for his kind and gentle heart.
Dean is survived by his mother, Beverly Weber, his companion, Linda Hipwood, sisters Sanja Geise, Beth (Bobby) Haseleu, Denise (Steve) Soldner, and brother Matt (Michele) Weber, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harris Weber, nephews Brandon Wilke and Justin Calvert, and brother-in-law Tom Geise.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care in Dean's final days.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on June 30, 2021 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on June 30, 2021 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo.