January 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl, 82 & 86, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Monty was born on October 29, 1939 in Erskine, MN, the son of Ernest and Verdie (Tice) Budahl. He was a 1957 graduate of Erskine High School. He attended the University of North Dakota, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and the University of Minnesota where he earned his Master's Degree in Music Education, later he received an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Bob Jones University. He then worked as a music teacher in Minnesota at Pillager High School for 2 years and St. Paul Park for 5 years before working at Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin for 46 years until retirement. He was a long time active member of Calvary Baptist Church. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and listening to music.
Louise was born on May 16, 1935 in Lafayette County, WI, daughter of Samuel Sincock and Agnes A. (Jewell) Sincock. She graduated from Shullsburg High School in WI in 1952. She was a legal secretary, bank teller, and bookkeeper in Shullsburg, WI and Platteville, WI. She attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, Owatonna, MN, receiving a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Missions. In 1968, at the founding of Maranatha Baptist Bible College, Watertown, WI, she became Dr. Cedarholm's and Mrs. Cedarholm's secretary and then Library secretary until her retirement in 2008. She became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI in 1968. She served as Church Clerk and sang in the choir and participated in special music.
Monty and Louise Budahl were married in 1970 at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI. They were blessed with the birth of Seth Samuel and Hope Louise.
Monty and Louise are survived by their son, Seth Budahl, daughter, Hope (Jonathan) Robertson, and seven grandchildren, Mary Louise, Samuel Lee, Rachel Hope, Joel Jacob, Paul Jonathan, Sarah Anne, and Benjamin Seth Robertson. They are also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Monty and Louise were preceded in death by their parents, and Louise's sister Mary Sincock, and brothers, Stuart Sincock and Edward Sincock.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Robert J. Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm and also from 4:00pm until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date. Services will be livestreamed at www.cbcs.org.
Memorials in Monty and Louise's honor to the family for a future scholarship would be appreciated.
