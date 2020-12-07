January 13, 1944 - December 5, 2020
Oconomowoc, WI - Wayne F. Schliewe, 76, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, following a brief illness.
A private, family service will be held on Friday. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown, St. John's Lutheran Church in Ixonia, or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Wayne Fred Schliewe was born January 13, 1944 in Watertown, son of Edwin and Alma (nee Giese) Schliewe. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1963 before serving in the United States Army. He was proud to work at Wolf Construction for 40 years before retiring. Wayne married the former Sally Dzomba on June 8, 1996 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. After retiring, Wayne worked at John Christian Landscaping. He also drove a school bus for Lakeside Lutheran's Juneau route for 7 years, which he believed had the best kids. Music played a huge role in Wayne's life. He was a talented clarinetist, playing for 59 years and serving as President and board member in the Lebanon Band. Wayne also played in the Alte Kameraden Band for 33 years. He was a member of American Legion 189, serving on their firing squad. Wayne was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was a church elder and church council member, and sang in their choir.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Wendy (Michael) Newton, Katy (Tim) Elertson, Jeffrey Schliewe, Lynette Schliewe; grandchildren, Brianna and Clara Newton; Faith, Morgan, Clayton, and Tessa Elertson; Cayden, Marshall, and Elliot Schliewe; Izabella Thomaschaske; Benjamin Schliewe; brother, Rev. Richard (Carol) Schliewe; mother-in-law, Marion Dzomba; brother-in-law, David (Lisa) Dzomba; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Floyd Schliewe; sister Marcia Schliewe; father-in-law, Roger Dzomba.
The family would like to thank both, ProHealth Care Hospital of Oconomowoc and AngelsGrace Hospice, for their compassionate and professional care.