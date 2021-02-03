Edward J. Kester

May 21, 1934 - January 30, 2021
Watertown, WI - Edward Joseph Kester was Born to Eternal Life on January 30, 2021. He was born on May 21, 1934 in Antigo, Wisconsin. He was the son of Elizabeth (nee Schroepfer) and Ken Kester.
After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, Edward married the love of his life, Rita Therese Ramig, on July 19, 1958. They raised five sons, Daniel (Linda), Dennis (Eileen), Douglas (Tammy), David (Melodie), and Donald (Carrie). Edward was an auto body repairman and eventually opened his own business, E&R Autobody, in Oconomowoc. In 1994, his son Douglas joined him and they moved the business to Watertown. He also served on the Summit Volunteer Fire Department for more than a decade. When Ed wasn't working at the shop or fixing things around the house, you would likely find him fishing or simply spending time with his family.
In addition to the five boys and five wonderful daughters-in-law, Ed was blessed with eleven grandchildren Vanessa (Josh) Grendahl, Cassandra (Nick) Becker, Zachary (Ana) Kester, Michael, Mackenzie, Matthew, Lucas, Gabrielle, Mason, Emily, and Noah. Ed also had four great grandchildren Logan, Jackson, Grant, and Archer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard, Gene, Ralph, and his sister Betty. He is survived by his family as well as his brother Don (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc. Memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee or the Rawhide Ranch are appreciated. If you'd prefer to watch the service at home, the service will be streamed on YouTube. A link for the page is provided on the funeral home's website.