Watertown, WI - Melvin A. Borck, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Melvin was born on December 15, 1931 in Watertown, the son of Ernest and Laura (Eggert) Borck. After high school he proudly served our country with the United States Army. He married the love of his life Wanda Bergdoll on May 30, 1953 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 68 years of marriage. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and entertaining family and friends at their lake home in Fox Lake, listening to country western music, and dancing. He was also very proud to be an owner of Borck's Carpet Renew for over 25 years. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
Melvin is survived by his children: Gwen (James) Wallace and Lanny (Cindy) Borck, grandchildren: Brittany (Marc) Rohr; Kristin (Cory) Schrieber; Abigail Borck; and Adam Borck. Great-grandchildren: Jonah, Aiden, Brooklyn, London, and Beckham. Sisters Laurita (Richard) Radtk, Doris (Donald) Ihde. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Lucille Borck and Donald Richter.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
The family would especially like to thank all the caregivers for the care and compassion given to Melvin. A special Thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their care over the years! A special Thank-you to our Dear caregivers, Donna Roehl & Sue Heider!
Memorials in Melvin's honor to Rainbow Hospice Care would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
