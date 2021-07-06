Allison R. (Haas) Knoll

September 4, 1965 - July 5, 2021
Watertown, WI - Allison R. Knoll, 55 of Watertown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer.
Allison was born on September 4th, 1965 in Ft. Atkinson, the daughter of Allie and Stella Haas. She graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1984. She married her high school sweetheart on April 19th, 1986. Along with raising her children, she groomed dogs in Oconomowoc, Jefferson, and at home. She was passionate about animals of all shapes and sizes. Starting as a child, she cared for many bunnies, raccoons, a baby fox and even a bear cub. She loved traveling and sharing those experiences with family and friends with numerous trips to Charleston, SC and The Grand Canyon. She was a great card player enjoying Sheepshead, Euchre and 500 Rummy. She loved visiting and sharing stories with family and friends. She loved taking care of and playing with her grandchildren.
Allison is survived by her husband Mark Knoll of Watertown, children Josh (Veronica) Knoll of Menomonee Falls, Danielle Knoll (Dave Radloff) of Watertown, grandchildren Brooklyn and Parker Knoll, brothers Steve Haas, Lonnie (Laurel) Haas of Watertown, Dick (Julie) Haas of Clyman, sisters Laurie (Dan) Shilling of Watertown and Lisa (Doug) Martin of Pipersville, in-laws Dave (Marie) McDonald of Watertown, Carol Haas of Dresser, and Steve (Diana) Knoll of Richland, WA, a dear friend Britta Kirkeby of Aars, Denmark. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Lianne Knoll, her parents, sister Penny McDonald and mother-in-law Diane Knoll.
A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Monday July 12, 2021 at 7:00PM. A visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.