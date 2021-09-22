Barbara E (Lees) "Barb" Pieper

Ixonia, WI - Barbara E. Pieper, age 74, of Ixonia, passed away, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Park Terrace in Watertown. She was born January 21, 1947 in Summit, WI to Wesley and Mabel Lees.
Barb grew up in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High School in 1964. She loved bowling, and tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her lunch ladies. She loved Diet Pepsi, Junior Mints, and M&Ms. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was the first person to introduce them to chocolate, and rarely missed a chance to cheer on their sports and activities. Barbara was especially proud of her role as bus driver for Oconomowoc Transport, where she drove for special needs students for many years.
Barb married Wilbur Pieper on June 24, 1967 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Together they enjoyed 54 years of happiness. Barb and Wilbur have three children, Deborah (Leon Schufletowski) Pieper, Todd Pieper, and Katie (Don) Kucken; three grandchildren, Derek, Jared (Amanda) and Cassidy; and one beloved great-granddaughter, Ava Marie; as well as her siblings, Tom (Ann), Scott, and Bev (Rick). She is preceded in death by her brother, Mark.
A Celebration of Barb's Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 11:30 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Pieper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.