March 27, 1950 - July 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Philip J. Rhodes Sr., 71 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, due to a heart-related illness at Froedtert Hospital.
Phil was born on March 27, 1950 to Wesley G. And Helen M. (Hinzmann) Rhodes. On April 13, 1970, He married his true love, Patricia P. Booth, and they enjoyed nearly 48 wonderful years of marriage together before she passed away in 2019.
Phil graduated from Watertown Senior High in 1969. He worked at several places including G. J. Graphics, Eaton Corporation, and had owned and operated the M&M Bar with his wife Pat until 2010.
Phil loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved the outdoors and all it had to offer including, spending time at their land near Dakota, gardening, hunting and fishing. He also loved watching NFL games, especially the Minnesota Vikings, as well as the Wisconsin Badger men's basketball and football games. When Phil & Pat owned the bar, they also truly enjoyed organizing events to races, casinos and yearly trips to Jamaica.
Phil is survived by his 2 sons, Richard Rhodes and Phil Jr. (Shelly) Rhodes, both of Watertown. A granddaughter Ashley (Jake) Hein and 2 great granddaughters, Bristol and Emberlyn, all of Oconomowoc, his sister Phyllis (Roger) Hoefler of Watertown as well as his two beloved dogs Bucky and Buster. He is also survived by many other family and friends.
Phil is preceded in death by his wife Pat, his parents, and his 2 brothers, Michael and Mark.
Per Phil's wishes, there will be no service held but instead friends and family are asked to remember and celebrate memories and times they had with him.
The Rhodes family would like to sincerely thank Schmutzler-Vick for serving the family.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an onlince condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com