October 12, 1922 - April 30, 2022
Watertown, WI - Philip H. Paulsen, 99, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living in Johnson Creek, WI. He was born on October 12, 1922 in Waupaca, WI, son of Barney and Helen Paulsen. He was the first of 10 children. The family moved to Oshkosh where Phil completed his education. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1942. He served in the South Pacific arena during World War II on both Coast Guard and Navy ships. Serving his country was one of the highest honors of his life. Following the War, Phil and Donna L. Herman were married and later moved to Watertown, WI to raise their growing family where Phil managed the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store for over 35 years. Phil was a devout member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, involved in the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, a 65+ years active member of the American Legion, Veteran of Foreign Wars and member of the Toastmaster's Club. He was the ultimate storyteller. We were all mesmerized when he would tell of his experiences. He had seen and lived so much history. An avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter, he passed his knowledge and passion on to his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren were especially interested in his model train collection which he diligently showed them how to operate with care and respect for their enjoyment. We believe and Dad often said that his family was his greatest legacy. He left us all with so much of his wisdom and we are grateful for all the time we had with him. Words cannot express the love we have in our hearts for this amazing dad, grandpa, brother, uncle & Friend.
He leaves behind 2 sons, Gary (Sharon) and Thomas (Jill), daughter Linda (Robert) Boettcher. 12 grandchildren, Bryan, Debbie (Curt) Pederson, Chad (Katie) Montalbano, Rick Paulsen, Ken Paulsen, Tony (Kerrie) Paulsen, Kelly Paulsen, Kerry (Brad) Mesner, Adam (Stephanie) Paulsen, Tammy (Adam) Nichols, Heidi (Davis) Schumann, and Candice (Jack) Boettcher. 20 great-grandchildren, Brianna (Mike) Smith, Eric Pederson, Jax Pederson, Molly Montalbano, Jenna Montalbano, Natasha Paulsen, Kent Paulsen, Jasmine Paulsen, Jake Paulsen, Cody Paulsen, Tanner Paulsen, Susie Edghill, Talyn Mesner, Gavyn Mesner, Andi Paulsen, Beckett Paulsen, Julia (Jimmy) Busshardt, Sophia Sommers, Jaxsen Schumann, Kylie Schumann, and 2 great-great grandchildren, Miriam Smith and Phoenix Paulsen. Phil is further survived by 2 sisters, Nancy (John) Embs and Sue Kosmer, sisters-in-law, Marion Paulsen, Pauline Paulsen, Shirley Paulsen and Janet Paulsen, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, his son, Russell, his brothers, Bob, Bill, Don and Jack, his sisters, Jean, June and Carol and his beloved companion, Jeanne Hoevet.
The family would like to thank all those who cared so well for Phil at Sunset Ridge and the Rainbow Hospice Staff and Volunteers for their dedicated care and expertise.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Henry's Catholic Church with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials to Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice are welcomed and also St. Henry's Catholic Church, The American Legion Post #189, St. Jude's Hospital and Children's Hospital in Milwaukee are also near and dear to Phil's heart.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.