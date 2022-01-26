Watertown, WI - Russell G. Klug, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Russell Glenn Klug was born on August 2, 1956 in Watertown, the son of Ralph Klug and Donna (Klug) Koser. He attended Watertown High School, graduating in 1974. He was a skilled craftsman who loved to work with his hands on a variety of projects for family and friends. He was employed for 20 years at American Fireplace in Waukesha and later Atwater-General Corporation in Menomonee Falls. He enjoyed getting together with friends and watching sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Donna; brother, James Klug; along with grandparents and numerous uncles and aunts. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Klug; nephews, Brett (Ashley) Klug, Jonathan (Grace) Klug, and David Klug; along with grand-nephew, Jaxon Klug; and grand-nieces, Ava Klug, Baye Klug and Isla Klug.
Russell requested that a service not be held. Friends are planning to have a get-together and life celebration in the near future. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
