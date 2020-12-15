August 27, 1959 - December 13, 2020
Watertown, WI - Joel S. Westenberg, 61, of Watertown went home to his loving Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Joel was born on August 27, 1959, in Watertown to Charles and Sharon (Winter) Westenberg. As a child he attended St. Marks grade school and after graduating from Watertown High School in 1977, Joel went on to earn a degree in electronics from WCTC in Waukesha. On September 11, 1992, He married the love of his life, Jeaunetta (Foster). They had met in an Aerobics class at the Watertown Athletic club and they have never left each other's side. They always enjoyed serving together in ministry & sharing the love of Jesus to so many over the years. Joel was a proud father to Jourdan and Jaedan. He was a faithful, selfless, and Godly husband & father who treasured his family & loved his boys more than anything.
Joel most recently worked for Glory Global Solutions in Watertown for the past 5 years and was at Eaton Corporation for over 37 years before that. He loved the people he worked with and has enjoyed both lifelong friendships and new ones.
Joel knew no strangers- he was kind to everyone and made you feel like you were his best buddy. It did not matter if he had just met you or had known you forever. He had the biggest heart and that showed through his beautiful smile and gentle and quiet spirit. He was a real-life Teddy Bear and so loved by all who knew him.
Joel will be very sadly missed by his wife Jeaunetta, Sons: Jourdan and Jaedan, both of Watertown, mother: Sharon Westenberg of Cable, WI siblings: Brad (Leanne) Westenberg of Watertown; Becky (Bryce) Cook of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota; and Cheryl (Jim) Rondeau of Cable, WI. He is further survived by his father in-law and mother-in-law: J.D. & Robbie Foster of Watertown, Brother-in-Law: Thomas Foster of Washington; Sisters in Law: Robbie (Pat) Ropella of Florida & Nelle (John) Kugler of Texas. is also survived by a number of aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. He is preceded in death by his Father Charles.
A celebration of life service with limited seating for Joel will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at River Valley Alliance Church in Watertown With Rev. Dave Zimmermann presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of service.
The family encourages friends and family that are high risk or feel safer at home to join in the celebration of Joel's life by watching the service livestreamed on the River Valley Alliance Church YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgKQNG6GE9QyWcszH4KTGcg/featured
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.