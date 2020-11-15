October 24, 1937 - November 12, 2020
Ashippun, WI - Roger A. Kuehl, 83, of Ashippun, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun with Rev. Gary Tillmann officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Roger Armand Kuehl was born on October 24, 1937 in the Town of Lebanon, the son of Armand Lester and Adeline Minnie (nee Budewitz) Kuehl. He served in the United States Army on active duty from November 1959 to May 1960. He was then involved with the 32nd "Red Arrow" Division in the National Guard. On October 17, 1959, he was united in marriage to Evangeline Ewert. He had been employed as a mechanic at Yunker Motors, Steffan and Johns, Tom Vilter Chevrolet and Buick, and Emil Ewald in Oconomowoc before going off on his own, owning and operating Kuehl's Repair in Ashippun. Roger was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun where he served as a Church Elder and Usher. He was Fire Chief for the Ashippun Volunteer Fire Department for nine years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evangeline Kuehl of Ashippun; children, Rodney (Judy) Kuehl, Sr., Roger "Rocky" (Tracie) Kuehl, Rosy (Mike) Zoller, Evie (Bruce) Liesener, and Ellie (Joe) Soto; grandchildren, Arielle (Joe) Barnes, Rodney Jr. and Richard (Claire Grosenick) Kuehl, Aubrey Kuehl, Jacob, Kyle and Lucas Zoller, Wayne (Nicole) and Tyler (Justin Chartier) Howie, Deanna (Pete Sego) Liesener, Selena, Katrina (Alex Lippert) and Arianna Soto; great-grandchildren, Ella and Max Barnes, Myles, Adilyne and Hadyn Howie, Nevaeh Vogel, and Roman Kinart; siblings, Don (Lucy) Kuehl, Pat (Jim) Tessmann, Kathy Porter, and Randy (Brenda) Kuehl; sister-in-law, Dolores Giese; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Charles; parents-in-law, Herman and Mae Ewert; sister and brother-in-law, Verda and Jerry Schulteis; and brother-in-law, Norman Giese.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to Rainbow Hospice for the care that they gave to Roger.