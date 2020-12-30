November 4, 1942 - December 21, 2020
Watertown, WI - Jill S. Meyers, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Jill was born on November 4, 1942 in Wisconsin, the daughter of Arden and Gertrude (Fox) Brooks in Chicago, ILL. She was a bank teller in Watertown for over 25 years and lived there most of her life. In her later years, she was a taxi driver in Watertown, and then the manager of her apartment complex. Most recently she lived at Marquardt Manor in Watertown and then Larson House of Columbus. She was a proud supporter of St. Jude's and Shriners Hospital for Children. She had a passion for gardening when she was younger and later enjoyed hanging out with the ladies in her coffee circle. Above all she loved her grandbabies and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers!
Jill is survived by her children: Roxanne (Kevin) Rigdon; Cheryl (Gary) Richmond; Brenda (Mike) Carlson; and Brian (Becky) Graff. She had 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John, and brother Jack.
Jill has requested that there not be a funeral service. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.