Sandra J. (Johnson) Munyon

Watertown, WI - Sandra J. Munyon, 80, of Watertown passed away on January 10, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek with her loving husband by her side.
Sandra was born on June 7, 1941 in Iowa; the daughter of Marvin and Edna (Barrett) Johnson. She married Marvin Munyon on July 24, 1960 in Iowa. Marvin and Sandra moved to Wisconsin in 1973. She worked in admissions at Watertown Hospital. She loved to write letters to missionaries, and do crafts; she also enjoyed doing exercises and really loved doing new things and creating adventures. They always were big on hosting people and Sandra was always making sure everyone enjoyed their time when people came over. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and making memories.
Sandra is survived by her husband Marvin, children Rex (Susan) Munyon of Watertown, Tod (Kenna) Munyon of Watertown. Her grandchildren Steven (Elizabeth) Munyon, Yoshka Munyon and Zoltan Munyon; her sisters Marva Place and Mary Grace Marshall. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Vernon.
A funeral service for Sandra will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:00AM at Bible Baptist Church of Utica with Rev. Ron Kutz and Rev. Paul Oatsvall presiding. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 2:00-4:00PM at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and from 10:00AM until time of the service at church. A private family burial will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's name can be made to the Utica Christian School.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.