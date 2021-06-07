Phyllis L. (Schlueter) Kaesermann

December 11, 1939 - June 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Phyllis L. Kaesermann entered eternal life to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, June 4, 2021.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Visitation will precede the service between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. at Trinity. Her remains will be interred in a private family service at Glenview Memorial Gardens. Any memorials are requested to be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Trinity-St. Luke's Lutheran School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The former Phyllis Louise Schlueter was born December 11, 1939, in Watertown to Albert and Mildred (Thrams) Schlueter. She was baptized into the Christian faith on December 25, 1939 and confirmed in this faith on March 29, 1953. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran Elementary School and later graduated from Watertown High School (1957) and Spencerian College, Milwaukee (1958). In 1959 she married Air Force Lt. Herbert Zoeller; they had three daughters. Herbert preceded her in death in 1967. She married Ronald Kaesermann, Sr. on February 28, 1976. They had two sons.
She was very active in church activities at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, also being Trinity's first secretary. She sang with the former Vesper Singers under the direction of Prof. Franklin Zabell. She was a member and secretary of the Wethonkitha Club Auxiliary for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; her three daughters, Torri (Mark) Mueller of Whitelaw, WI, Kirsten (James) Priebe of Liberty, Missouri, and Patrice Diem of Red Feather Lake, CO; her two sons, Eric (Lesley) Kaesermann of Arlington, Minnesota and Michael (Amber) Kaesermann of Watertown; her two stepsons, Ronald (Ann) Kaesermann, Jr. of Cypress, Texas and Bruce Kaesermann of Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Philip and Bruce.
John 3:16 God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.