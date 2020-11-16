Judy A. (Rennhack) Wegner

November 14, 2020
Watertown, WI - Judy passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 age 76 years and is now reunited with her husband Nellie of 56 years. Judy was born in Watertown, WI on October 11, 1944 to the parents of Harold and Rose Rennhack. Judy married her late husband Nellie on May 16, 1964 at St. Marks Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown, Wi. Loving mother of Lisa (Andy Schuster) Kuester, Tony (Kathy) Wegner, Katie (Ben) Gomez, Gina (Kenny) Kurtz and Ryan (Becky) Wegner. Cherished and loving grandpa of Dillon, Hannah, Chloe Kuester, Tony B., Lucas Wegner, Adam, Eli, Oliver Hoefler , and Emily Huber, Angel (Adam) VanderSteeg, Monique (Dylan) Koltz, Nathan Gomez. Ethan, Makaela Kurtz, Brady, Jake Wegner, Justin (Tabitha), Aaron and Ryan Kumbier. Great grandpa of Ava, Ashton VanderSteeg, Jackson, Isla Koltz and Bentley Kumbier. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, a very dear friend and neighbor, Oswaldo Viedma and family, other relatives and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by a great grandson Hunter Koltz, sisters; Doris Weidl, Elaine Busshardt and brothers, Harlo Rennhack, Duke Rennhack, John Rennhack and Wilfred Rennhack
Visitation Thursday November 19 at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM Interment Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia. If desired, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks are required along with social distancing.
Judy attended Watertown High School, and had various jobs at Watertown Memorial Hospital, Ultimately Judy's love was the ability to be able to stay at home and raise her five adoring children.
Harder Funeral of Brookfield is serving the family online condolences can be made at www.harderfuneralhome.com.