October 14, 1939 - May 26, 2021
Watertown, WI - Terry R. DeSandre, 81, of Watertown, passed away on May 26, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Terry Robert DeSandre was born on October 14, 1939 in Milwaukee to Robert and Lorraine (nee Kirch) DeSandre. He was a 1957 graduate of Rufus King High School and then served in the United States Army in Korea. On June 2, 1962, he married Evelyn Mattsen. He worked for American Motors in Milwaukee primarily repairing tool and die equipment. Terry enjoyed playing volleyball after he retired from American Motors.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn DeSandre of Watertown; children: Maria (Lee Watson) DeSandre of San Diego, CA, David DeSandre of Watertown, Donna (Robert) Berndt of Cedar Grove, Gina Ripplinger of Ixonia, Michael (Marjorie) DeSandre of Palmyra; 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Acree of Glendale, AZ, Bonnie Neisius of Orange Crest, CA; and other relatives and friends.