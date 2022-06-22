June 16, 1925 - June 20, 2022
Watertown, WI - Irene B. Uttech, 97, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Irene Bertha Uttech was born on June 16, 1925, in Farmington, the daughter of William and Frieda (Dobbratz) Marg. On August 26, 1944 she was united in marriage to Raymond E. Uttech, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. Irene and Ray were together at Heritages Homes for two years before Ray passed away on January 26, 2022. Six years after their marriage they built their first home. Irene was Ray's helper as they drew up the plans, laid up the blocks and cut their own lumber. After Ray's retirement, they spent their time traveling around the United States in their Motor Home, specifically the Southern States. Irene was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She took incredible care of her family and was delighted to have them all living in Watertown.
Irene was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ixonia. She was the Past President of St. Luke's Ladies Aid and served for many years. She had a love of cooking for family and friends, as well as cooking for events and weddings at the Watertown Country Club, and Withokitha Hall. She also prided herself with making many wedding cakes, birthday cakes and special events, winning prizes at State Fair and in competitions. Her other hobbies were making quilts and pillow sets for all her grandchildren. Most of all, Irene loved seeing her grandchildren, family and visiting friends.
Irene is survived by her five children; Dennis (Kathryn) Uttech, Merrikay (Roger Rolands) Knight, Allan (Susen) Uttech, Sharon (Dean) Bleecker, and Lori (Robert) Dathan, all of Watertown; 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchilden, brother; LaVern Marg of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister-in-law; Everett (Mary) Marg, sister; Mildred Marg, sister-in-law Mavis Marg, and grandson; Brad Uttech.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Mark Gartner officiating. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.