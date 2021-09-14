Irene F. (Schildbach) Radloff

Waukesha, WI - Irene F. Radloff, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Linden Court in Waukesha.
Irene Francis Schildbach was born on May 2, 1927 in Farmington, the daughter of William and Clara (nee Reese) Schildbach. She was united in marriage to Marvin Radloff on April 26, 1952. She was a former member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington and a current member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Brookfield.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kathleen (David) Schmidt of Sussex; grandchildren, Jennifer Rossmann and Matthew (Lindsay) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Jackson Rossmann, Grant Rossmann, Harrison Rossmann, Henry Schmidt, and Hudson Schmidt; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Philip Casmer of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Brookfield officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Farmington. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church and School in Brookfield. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.