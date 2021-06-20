Justin Michael "Jay" Fuchs

July 20, 1980 - June 18, 2021
Menomonee Falls, WI - Justin "Jay" M. Fuchs, 40, of Menomonee Falls passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Welch officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Justin Michael Fuchs was born on July 20, 1980, to Craig and Kay (Brom) Fuchs in Watertown, WI. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1998. He worked as an executive chef at Heartis Seniors Living in Brookfield. He enjoyed sports, card collecting, video games, poker, and cars.
He is survived by his son Zach Yuker of New Berlin and his son's mother Krystal Fuchs of Milwaukee; parents, Craig and Kay Fuchs of Watertown; sister, Nicole (Joseph) Schumacher of Watertown; brother, Zachary Fuchs of Watertown; nephews, Easton and Maverick Schumacher of Watertown; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jane Brom; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Elgardie Fuchs.